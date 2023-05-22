WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "sticker maker tool", which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS.



According to WABetaInfo, the company plans to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet.



The feature will allow users to select a photo from their library and edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background.



Moreover, the report mentioned that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications.



The report also noted that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.