Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk

In April, Musk said that by afree speech,' he simply means that which matches the law.



"I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," Musk posted on Twitter.



The outgoing Twitter CEO last month told the BBC that he would comply with the law of the land in India rather than send his people to jail as the country has "strict social media laws".



In a Twitter Spaces interview, he was asked about the micro-blogging platform taking down links related to the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.