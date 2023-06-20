Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

In addition, Japan wants the two tech giants to stop giving privileged treatment to their own apps in their digital tat bazaars, and make them easier to remove from devices instead of giving them preference.



Moreover, the report said that the reforms are intended to lower the price Japanese consumers pay for apps, possibly by encouraging third-party app stores to charge lower fees than Apple's 30 per cent and Google's variable rates.



Both companies claim that the fees they charge cover the costs of their app stores as well as reasonable profits.



However, neither has any real competition and both make enormous profits, regulators believe there is almost certainly a margin to be cut, the report mentioned.