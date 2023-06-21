Instagram to now let users download public Reels in US

Meta-owned Instagram is rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US.



Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel on Wednesday, "In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a Reel you love and select Download."



"Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings."