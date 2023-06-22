Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Twitter link previews are broken on iMessage and Slack. While it's not clear when the Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack will come back, for now, they are just bland links, reports 9To5Mac.



Apple's rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc., is impacted by this issue.



Taking to Twitter, several users reported the problem.



While one user said, "Have noticed dropping a Twitter link in a text on an iPhone doesn't generate a preview anymore."



Another posted, "@Twitter is there a problem sending tweets through SMS? They on get a Twitter link but no preview panel/window."