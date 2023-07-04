GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

Compared to humans, artificial intelligence (AI) language models like OpenAI's GPT-3 can produce accurate tweets that are easier to understand but also fake ones that are harder to detect, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Zurich, delved into the capabilities of AI models, specifically focusing on GPT-3, to determine their potential risks and benefits in generating and disseminating (dis)information.

The study, not peer-reviewed yet, involving 697 participants sought to evaluate whether individuals could differentiate between disinformation and accurate information presented in the form of tweets.