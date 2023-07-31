Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India

As robot-assisted surgeries gain traction in the Indian healthcare industry, the US-based robotic surgery evangelist Vattikuti Foundation (VF) has announced its 2023 Fellowship programme for surgeons with super-specialist qualifications in India.

The fellowships being aimed at enhancing the pool of accomplished surgeons to learn through intensive surgical and clinical practice and research under the mentorship of eminent robotic surgery specialists of repute.

The fellowships are available in surgical oncology, minimally invasive and robotic gynaecologic surgery, as well as different aspects of urologic robotic oncology.

The Vattikuti Foundation will grant a one-year paid Fellowship to 12 to 15 fellows to be trained under eminent robotic surgeons.

The eminent robotic surgeons from seven cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi -- have agreed to mentor fellows as programme directors.