Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhones on 1st day of global sale

Apple is all set to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on the first day of its global sales, within the country as well as export to a few other markets sooner than ever before, reliable sources said on Tuesday.

People close to the matter told that India-made iPhone 15 will be available on the first day of its global sale.

The new iPhone 15 series was likely to go on sale in the days or weeks following the launch on Tuesday (US time).

According to sources, a small set of ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 units is set to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch.

In August, Apple maker Foxconn geared up the local production of the next-generation iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever, as the company doubled down on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Sources close to the development had told IANS that Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the launch-to-availability gap and increase its exports from India to other nations.