Gmail adds 'Select all' option on Android, to let you select 50 emails at once

Google is adding a useful "Select all" button to Gmail on Android, allowing users to clean up their inbox more easily and quickly.

According to 9to5Google, Gmail for Android will start showing a "Select all" button when users start selecting multiple emails at once. This feature has been available on Gmail's web app for quite some time, but has never been available on mobile devices.

While the name suggests that this will select every email in your inbox, it is actually limited to 50 -- the same as the web version, making it slightly less useful, but it's still a useful feature, the report said.