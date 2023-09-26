OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak

Sam Altman-run OpenAI on Monday announced it is rolling out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT that can now help the AI chatbot see, hear and speak.

These capabilities offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about, the company said in a statement.

“Voice mode and vision for chatGPT! really worth a try,” Altman posted on X.

The company said it is rolling out voice and images in ChatGPT to Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks.

“Voice is coming on iOS and Android (opt-in in your settings) and images will be available on all platforms,” said the Microsoft-backed company.

The new voice capability is powered by a new text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech.

“We collaborated with professional voice actors to create each of the voices. We also use Whisper, our open-source speech recognition system, to transcribe your spoken words into text,” said OpenAI.