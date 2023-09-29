Panos Panay to head Amazon’s hardware business: CEO Andy Jassy

Panay has spent the last 19 years at Microsoft, where he was most recently EVP and Chief Product Officer, leading the Windows and Devices division.

Before this latest role, Panay held a variety of leadership positions, including Corporate VP for Microsoft Devices, as well as GM of Surface and PC Hardware, where he drove the creation and introduction of the Surface product line.

He will start at the end of October, and Dave Limp will work with him over the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition, informed Jassy.

Limp said that he will work with Panay “for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition through our fall launches and getting through our OP1 (operating plan).”

Meanwhile, Limp is joining Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin as CEO, replacing Bob Smith.

Limp will join Blue Origin, starting December 4 as CEO and Smith will step aside on January 2 "to ensure a smooth transition”.

(IANS/SR)