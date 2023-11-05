Sensorise announces consumer travel eSIM for global connectivity

Leading M2M service provider Sensorise on Friday announced consumer travel eSIM for global connectivity at the India Mobile Congress 2023.

The eSIM is targeted at corporate travellers, leisure travellers, students and provides a cost-competitive alternative to traditional telecom international roaming solutions. It will be available in over 190 countries via the Sensorise mobile app.

The company said that this will be India’s most affordable eSIM under $10 price.

"This innovation represents a significant leap forward in global travel connectivity for Indians. The eSIM solution is not only a testament to our technical solutions, but also a reflection of our commitment to creating solutions that simplify and enhance the lives of individuals," Karn Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies, said in a statement.

According to the company, the Sensorise travel eSIM eliminates the need for traditional physical SIM cards, costly operator roaming charges, and the hassle of hunting for public Wi-Fi networks in foreign countries.