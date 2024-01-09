Protecting coral 'nurseries' as important as safeguarding established reefs

Protecting coral 'nurseries':- When imagining corals, the picture that comes to mind is usually a stationary one: a garden of rock-like structures covering sections of the ocean floor.

Reef conservation efforts typically focus on preserving established coral and protecting them from known stressors such as pollution, overfishing and runoff from coastline populations.

However, new research near Miloliʻi in the southwestern part of the island of Hawaii, shows that identifying and protecting marine ecosystems both down-current and up-current of coral reefs, specifically areas where coral larvae are more likely to survive and thrive, is crucial to future coral conservation and restoration efforts — especially as reefs face increasing pressure from the devastating effects of climate change.

The research, completed by Arizona State University scientists and their collaborators, appears in the current issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rachel Carlson, an ASU affiliate scientist and the study’s first author, along with Greg Asner, director of ASU's Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, Larry Crowder, professor of oceans at Stanford University, and Robin Martin, associate professor with the ASU School of Ocean Futures in the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, collaborated on the project.

Additionally, the ʻĀkoʻakoʻa Reef Restoration Program, a regional effort that fuses cultural leadership, multi-modal education, advanced science and government engagement, backed the research.

Carlson says this type of collaborative work — partnerships combining local, Indigenous knowledge and Western science — is crucial to mapping out a future that ensures the survival of coral populations.

“There’s a lot of Indigenous knowledge about coral spawning and fish populations in West Hawaii. In this study, we addressed an open question: How connected are coral populations between embayments along this coastline?” Carlson said. “What we essentially found is that the major factors in helping the coral keiki, known as larvae, settle down and survive are the nearshore current and the structure of the reef.”

The study shows that the larvae more often settle in and inhabit areas with large boulders and uneven surfaces, or “chunky features,” said Carlson, who is also a Chancellor's Postdoctoral Fellow at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Lab. Adult coral will spawn millions of larvae into the water column and those larvae prefer to settle in places with large knolls and boulders.