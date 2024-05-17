Information and Intelligence group announces participation in Department of Commerce Consortium dedicated to AI Safety

Intelligence group:- On Tuesday, The Grainger College of Engineering’s Information and Intelligence Group at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI.

Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on February 8, 2024 when Illinois joined as a provisional member, the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) brings together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

“The Information and Intelligence Group I lead is an interdisciplinary research group perfectly situated within The Grainger College of Engineering, where our collaborative approach to computing research leads to AI development that is both foundational, groundbreaking, and ethically sound,” said Illinois Grainger Engineering professor Lav Varshney of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Coordinated Science Laboratory.

“That is what makes us a perfect fit within the Department of Commerce’s new consortium dedicated to AI safety. We are thrilled to stand with other academic entities, member companies, and organizations to contribute to public policy and to build the future of AI in a socially responsible way.”

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society.

These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world. Newswise/SP