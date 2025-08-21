Bird-inspired drones could be key to navigating through dense cities and offshore wind farms

A new type of drone, inspired by the aerial precision of birds of prey, could one day navigate through dense city skyscrapers to deliver our packages or inspect hard-to-reach offshore wind farms, thanks to pioneering research from the University of Surrey.

Engineers are developing fixed-wing, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of performing agile manoeuvres, such as perching or obstacle avoidance, by studying the flight behaviour of owls and other precision flyers. The project, called ‘Learning2Fly’, aims to overcome key limitations of conventional drones, particularly in environments where space is tight and wind conditions are unpredictable.

Unlike standard rotary-wing drones, which are highly manoeuvrable but energy-intensive, fixed-wing drones are far more energy-efficient and capable of covering longer distances, making them ideal for applications such as wind turbine inspections at sea. While they have typically lacked the agility needed to fly safely and precisely through turbulent or cluttered airspace, the Surrey team’s project could allow this new class of UAVs to operate with far greater control and adaptability by harnessing wing aerodynamics.

Dr Olaf Marxen, Senior Lecturer at the University of Surrey’s School of Engineering, said:

“Nature has already solved many of the challenges we face in drone flight. Birds of prey can perform incredibly precise manoeuvres in complex environments, and we’re using those lessons to make fixed-wing drones smarter, more agile and better suited to cities with tall buildings or rapidly changing wind conditions.