Aryan Khan's Debut Series 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood' Set for Netflix Premiere

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood was unveiled at YRF Studios, Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan hosted the evening, with Gauri Khan joining him on stage.
Bobby Deol also praised Aryan’s direction and joked about the endless retakes.
Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood was previewed in Mumbai. The event took place at YRF Studios on Wednesday, August 20. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the evening and introduced the cast, while Gauri Khan, the show’s producer, also appeared on stage.
Bobby Deol, who stars in the series, praised Aryan’s direction, saying he brought out the best in all actors. Deol joked about the multiple retakes during filming, while Shah Rukh Khan added that Deol had even called him once.
“Woh alag baat hai usne bahut nichoda humein, bahut mehnat karvayi humse. Main bas dekhta rehta tha. Bolta tha, ‘one more,’ main kehta, ‘koi baat nahin beta, one more.’ Shuru mein laga kuch kam ‘one more’ karvayega, lekin uske ‘one more’ band hi nahin hue.” Bobby Deol said.
(It’s another matter that he pushed us a lot and made us work hard. I used to watch him ask for one more take, and I would say no problem, son, one more. At first, I thought he’d stop after a few, but his ‘one more’ never ended.)
The series stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. Deol plays an aging superstar and father of Bambba’s character. The cast also includes Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Manish Chaudhari. Rajat Bedi makes a comeback after a long break.
The teaser features cameos by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, with Karan Johar also appearing briefly. One scene includes a meta joke referencing jail and popularity, with Aryan Khan’s name appearing immediately after.
The show explores the world of Bollywood through satire. It was created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also co-wrote the series. Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the project.
Aryan Khan admitted feeling nervous while addressing the audience. He read from prepared notes to avoid mistakes and said the show depicts ambition, egos, and hidden realities, describing its world as both raw and stylised. Shah Rukh Khan called it a proud family moment.
“It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold. I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style,” Shah Rukh Khan said.
Bobby Deol recalled attending a seven-hour script narration. He praised Aryan’s conviction and described the series as large in scope, adding that he was happy to see such young talent emerge.
The Ba**ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025. [Rh/Eth/VP]
