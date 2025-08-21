Aryan Khan's Debut Series 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood' Set for Netflix Premiere

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood was previewed in Mumbai. The event took place at YRF Studios on Wednesday, August 20. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the evening and introduced the cast, while Gauri Khan, the show’s producer, also appeared on stage.

Bobby Deol, who stars in the series, praised Aryan’s direction, saying he brought out the best in all actors. Deol joked about the multiple retakes during filming, while Shah Rukh Khan added that Deol had even called him once.