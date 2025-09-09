Google Search’s AI Mode now available in Hindi globally

New Delhi, Sep 9: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforming how Google Search is being used, the tech giant on Tuesday announced the launch of its AI mode in Hindi for users across the globe.

The update, which uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5, enables users to ask longer, more complex, or nuanced questions in Hindi and receive more helpful and personalised answers.

“We recently launched it in English in India and have received great feedback on its ability to handle complex queries. We're thrilled to take the next step: starting today, we're rolling out AI Mode in Hindi for users around the world,” the company said in a blogpost.

The AI mode is designed to answer questions that would normally require multiple searches to find an answer.

It is designed to be multimodal, and the feature allows users to ask questions using text, voice, or images.