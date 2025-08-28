Over dozen children injured as school bus carrying 40 falls into gorge in U'khand's Haldwani

The incident took place in Jaipur Bisa village on Bareilly Road under Lalkuan Kotwali, when the bus was heading towards a private school. According to eyewitnesses, the mishap occurred while the driver was attempting to give way to another school bus, causing the vehicle to skid and overturn into a ditch by the roadside.

As soon as the bus toppled, panic gripped the children, and cries for help filled the area.

Locals rushed to the spot, broke the windows of the bus, and pulled all the children out safely. Over a dozen children sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Haldwani, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bus driver and conductor also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

As news spread that a bus belonging to a prominent school had overturned, anxious parents rushed to the school to enquire about the safety of their children.

Since the site of the incident was located close to the school, the injured children and staff were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of private vehicles.