AI and the Future of Work: A Looming Unemployment Crisis? / The Rise of AI: What it Means of Human Employment?

John McCarthy christened “artificial intelligence” in 1956, at a historic gathering at Dartmouth College ( New Hampshire, USA). He is widely credited as the ‘Father of Artificial Intelligence”. In the following decades , the pursuit of intelligence has transcended beyond the human imagination. It has pushed the frontiers of possibilities and capabilities- igniting a debate about the future of work.
With the rapid integration of AI in the core industries, a looming unemployment crisis is predicted by 2050.
CEO Marc Benioff made the announcement about mass layoffs citing the rise of artificial intelligence. Humans have experienced a directly proportionate rise in the mental stress and cognitive dissonance as AI continues to replace them in the workplace.
"Salesforce is not the only one. I mean, Microsoft did this before. Meta did it and most of the basic programming is done by AI. The same thing with Google, Alphabet," said Ahmed Banafa (Technology Writer, USA)
Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, {Professor, Computer Science ( University of Buffalo) , AI Safety & Security Researcher} has been studying the rise of AI for over a decade and has predicted that the exponential growth in AI would result in mass Unemployment by 2050.
With the industry booming, further AI disruption seems a predictable future. Advanced AI models can generate, optimize and potentially outperform humans in some key industries. The pace of technological evolution is staggering. Dr. Roman Yampolskiy stated that
‘There is no job that cannot be automated’.
Advanced AI systems could provide "trillions of dollars" of free labor, making it economically unfeasible for companies to hire humans for many roles.
Therefore, in a world of constant innovations and super intelligence, it is essential to be well-versed in new technology to survive the competitive job market.
‘As AI itself will not particularly take your job. But the people who know how to use AI will’.
AI can be a handy tool in research. If we use it in the right direction, it solves the problem. An AI is trained to get the fundamentals and discover the new capabilities every day. It is a science. An AI can do research but it can’t feel the experience or emotion.
Ai is a tool, not a replacement of the human essence. It offers additional support. While AI can outperform humans in some roles yet it cannot entirely replicate human experiences, emotions or consciousness. AI may do the research but it can’t replicate the logic.
Humanity will always retain something which AI cannot mimic: empathy, ethical judgment and morality.
Additionally, legal, regulatory, and socio-political constraints will likely prevent many occupations from vanishing entirely.
Still, the unequivocal truth is AI is tightening its grips in all the core industries. To stay in game and avoid being swept in the wave of mass unemployment, humans also need to evolve, adapt and co-exist with AI as it is going to be an indispensable part of the future workforce.
(NS)
