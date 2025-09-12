Digital Detox India: How Millennials Are Unplugging to Reclaim Their Lives

Many young Indians are trying a number of easy yet sustainable techniques to unplug, realizing the impact it has on their life betterment. It is not about cutting off the technology forever but about becoming more mindful of how to use it. It helps us to slow down our pace and re-establish a connection with ourselves. It serves as a liberation from checking the phone every few minutes.

One can also take one step at a time by making smaller changes like ‘social media-free Sundays’ and ‘no-phone evenings’. There are apps available these days like “Forest”, that help people track their screen time and form better digital habits without feeling burdened. Many are even opting for co-working spaces with digital-free zones which increase productivity and creativity dramatically. This helps one focus more, getting work done without constant notifications distracting them.