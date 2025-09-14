2,000 experts from 100 nations to discuss international electrotechnical standards in India

New Delhi, Sep 14: Over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries will come together in the national capital to take part in the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will be held from September 15 to 19, at Bharat Mandapam.

Delegates will deliberate on international electrotechnical standards that aim to build a sustainable, all-electric and connected world.

This will be the fourth time India is hosting the prestigious IEC General Meeting, after 1960, 1997 and 2013.

The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the IEC GM Exhibition.

The exhibition will be the largest of its kind in India’s electrotechnical sector, showcasing innovations in electric mobility, smart lighting, electronics and IT manufacturing.