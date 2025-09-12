Over 9 in 10 CEOs say govt effective in enabling India’s global rise

New Delhi, Sep 12: More than nine in 10 (93 per cent) CEOs feel that government has been effective in enabling India’s global rise while 92 per cent believe India’s global positioning is strong, according to a new survey.

While 89 per cent CEOs are confident in India’s growth story, 54 per cent believe India is using strategic communications to shape its global image very effectively, according to the survey by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) in collaboration with Astrum Advisory.

The study, which captured the views of 123 CEOs across six cities, found that 84 per cent of CEOs believe India’s best days lie ahead.

The report highlights reputation as the most valuable currency for India’s economic progress and global leadership.

The findings showed that CEOs see climate readiness, geopolitical positioning, digital innovation and human capital as India’s biggest levers for global leadership, while also recognising communication and reputation management as essential tools in translating progress into global influence.