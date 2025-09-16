PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices

Bengaluru, Sep 16: Indus Appstore, India’s Android app marketplace, announced that it has hit the 10-crore device mark.

The app store’s localised feature, allowing users to discover apps in 12 Indian languages along with English, is one of the key factors to its success. About 40 per cent of users navigate the app store in a regional language, with Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati being the most popular languages.

The app store has a significant presence in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with Karnataka and Telangana following close behind as key user hubs.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us to cross the 10-crore milestone, and it is an important step in our journey of building a horizontal app store for India. We will continue to offer our users a seamless, safe, and rich app selection experience that makes Indus Appstore not only a destination for apps, but a platform where users can discover apps that are right for them,” said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore.

“We will also continue to support the developer ecosystem by offering a level-playing field that allows them to distribute and reach the right users with features built for the Indian regional and cultural context,” she added.