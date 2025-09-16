SC Collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges in Karnataka, Madras, Tripura HCs

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, has recommended the appointment of permanent judges to Karnataka, Madras and Tripura High Courts.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 15th September, 2025, has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Karnataka," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the Apex Court.

The Apex Court Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of two Additional Judges - Justices N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan - as Judges of the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 15, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Biswajit Palit, Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Tripura," said another statement released by the SC Collegium.