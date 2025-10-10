How Chinese automakers are reshaping the EV landscape in Southeast Asia

This story by By Zhaoyin Feng and Hasya Nindita originally appeared on Global Voices on 9 October 2025

This article was submitted as part of the Global Voices Climate Justice fellowship, which pairs journalists from Sinophone and Global Majority countries to investigate the effects of Chinese development projects abroad. Find more stories here.

Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) have made significant inroads into Southeast Asia in recent years. If you hop into a new electric vehicle in Southeast Asia, chances are it’s a BYD, Xpeng, Chery, Wuling, or another Chinese brand. In Thailand, the largest EV market in Southeast Asia, 85 percent of electric car sales in 2024 were Chinese-made. In Malaysia, Chinese EV maker BYD was the bestselling EV brand in 2024. In Indonesia, Chinese EV imports accounted for two-thirds of the country’s total EV sales last year.

Southeast Asia is emerging as a powerhouse for EV consumption, fueled by a burgeoning middle class, an appetite for new tech, and a rising desire for sustainable transport. EV sales in Vietnam and Indonesia grew exponentially in 2024, respectively nearly doubling and tripling their sales numbers from the previous year. The EV sales shares in the two countries are now comparable to high-income economies such as Spain or Canada.

“Public acceptance of EVs is steadily increasing [in Indonesia],” said Muhammad Nur Yuniarto, executive director of the Automotive Control System Center at the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology in Surabaya, Indonesia. “Initially, there were concerns about battery durability and reliability, but these have been dispelled as EVs have proven reliable and safe for daily use,” he told BenarNews, a South and Southeast Asian regional news outlet.

Generally speaking, Chinese EVs enjoy a good reputation in the region and represent a high level of tech innovation. An Indonesian autoshow visitor told CNN Indonesia: