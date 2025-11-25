AI in Journalism and Democracy: Can we Rely on it?

What does generative AI mean for journalism?

The predictive capacity that makes generative AI powerful also makes it unreliable. Prediction is not verification. These systems fill gaps with what sounds or looks right, not necessarily with what is right.

The generative AI model can in seconds write with fluency, summarise lengthy reports, or rephrase complex passages. It can produce images of events that appear photorealistic. But those outputs are the products of machine predictive tools – not verification. When AI is trained on biased or incomplete data, it is known to “hallucinate” content that looks and sounds right, but is inaccurate or unreliable.

That distinction matters profoundly for journalism, which depends on truth and verification rather than plausibility.

For journalists and audiences alike, the risk lies in not being able to verify AI-generated content. As ever more AI-generated content is pushed into the information ecosystem without clear labelling or context, it contributes to a media environment where the difference between reporting and simulation, and between fact and fabrication, becomes increasingly difficult to discern.

Journalism’s future will depend on whether institutions can adapt to, and meaningfully govern, the use of AI. That means not only developing new editorial standards and verification practices, but also putting much greater effort into ensuring that the data, labour, and energy sustaining these systems is made visible and accountable.

The question is not whether AI will reshape journalism. It already has. The question is whether it is possible for democratic societies to prevent AI from undermining trust in public institutions.

For those of us concerned about where our information and journalism comes from (its provenance), our ability as humans to check and verify information cannot match the lightning speed of chatbots to spit out dodgy text, data and images. Unless we humans can develop protocols and methods to regain control, oversight and checks before sharing machine outputs, we face the further erosion of the bedrock of society – agreed facts to allow rational thinking and consequent behaviours.

This article was originally published in 360info under Creative Commons 4.0 International . Read the original article.

[VP]

Suggested Reading: