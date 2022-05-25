New application for lovers — Tuned from Facebook

Advantages and disadvantages of Tuned

Tuned is a unique service that has no rivals yet. And it does have several important advantages:

- unique communication format between lovers.

- an extensive set of useful functions.

- unique atmosphere of privacy in the virtual space.

The app is completely free. Plus, it's available for 12+ users. That is, it is suitable not only for couples in love, but also for teenage friends who want to keep in touch in a separate application, share their thoughts, music and notes only with the closest person or people. And this already makes Tuned a much more versatile application than it seems at first glance.

In addition, despite Tuned's Facebook affiliation, a social network profile is not required to use Tuned. For many, this is also an important plus.

But for now, the application has obvious disadvantages too:

1. For over a year, Tuned has been an exclusive app for iOS device owners. You also need at least iOS version 13. The application for Android devices was released only in August 2021.

2. Tuned has a very limited geography. Initially, the app was only available to US users. And so far, the spread of the service in other countries is very slow.

3. The app is only available in English and the developers seem to be in no rush to translate it into other languages.

Some questions are raised by Tuned's privacy and data protection policy. According to experts from Android Police, the developers do not talk about specific ways to protect users' confidential information. They are most likely using a standard Facebook policy for advertising and user data. And you probably know that this is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg's social network has always had problems with. They in turn often became the reason for legal issues. With Tuned in this respect there are questions too.

But perhaps the main disadvantage of Tuned for many users will be that it is impossible to meet other people here and start relationships. The application was created exclusively for existing couples. So if you want to find a soulmate, you’ll have to look for an alternative. And, fortunately, there is one

Chat roulette: your ticket to Tuned

Finding a match in the modern world can be very difficult. Despite the abundance of dating sites, social networks and instant messengers, it is difficult to establish a romantic relationship. After all, on dating sites you have to spend a huge amount of time to find a potential match. And on messengers and social networks, basically it’s only your friends and colleagues. It’s not very convenient to meet new people there. And now roulette chat comes to the scene with some of the best platforms for speed dating: Chatroulette, Emeraldchat, Monkey, VideoChat.chat.

Chat roulette describes a platform (website or application) on which completely random users communicate. There may be no search settings at all or only basic tools: gender, location, interests, etc. The most important advantage of video chats roulette is the speed of operation and the efficiency of finding new acquaintances. One click and you’re faced with a new person with whom you can communicate on almost any topic. This is simply not possible in Tuned.

It is not really correct to compare classic chat roulettes with Tuned, since they have completely different operating principles. But you can perceive video chat as an "entrance ticket" to Tuned. It is in chat roulette that you can meet your soulmate, and then create a joint profile in Tuned, and finally personally evaluate all the advantages and possibilities of the new service from Facebook. We’re sure you’ll succeed!

Find a chat partner, and get Tuned!

Tuned by Facebook is a really interesting and unusual app that will surely gather an active audience of couples in love over time. But to be honest, the application still has a lot to develop. And developers might want to consider introducing functionality for dating. They could even add a chat roulette feature to Tuned if they wanted to. But this is unlikely.

On the other hand, such changes and additions may eventually turn Tuned into another dating application, of which there are already many. So far, it’s difficult to predict how successful this project will be and whether it will be forgotten in six months. One thing is certain: new communication formats are always a plus. Even if they have a number of limitations, you can always find a way to make them meet your needs. In our case, use chat roulette for dating, and Tuned... for further communication.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)