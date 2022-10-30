Elon Musk says users will soon be able to pick a version of Twitter they like more

Elon Musk on Saturday said that Twitter users will soon be able to pick a version of the microblogging platform they like better, like a moving maturity ranking.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he tweeted.

Musk added: "The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback".

The world's richest man also said that "comedy is now legal on Twitter".

Musk earlier that Twitter will have its own content moderation council to make important moderation decisions on the platform.