Amnesty International asks United Nations to take 'Decisive Action' on Iran

Amnesty International called on the United Nations Thursday to take “decisive action” on Iran, following the killings of at least eight protesters and mourners Wednesday and Thursday in at least four provinces.

The recent protests began in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf “improperly.”

“The Iranian authorities’ reckless and unlawful use of firearms against protesters, including live ammunition, reveals yet again the tragically high cost of international inaction,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement. “All member states of the UN Human Rights Council must take decisive action now and immediately convene a special session on Iran in order to prevent further loss of life.”