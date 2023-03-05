NASA spacecraft captures mesmerizing sand dunes circles on Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) spacecraft has captured unusual circles of sand dunes on the Red Planet.

The dunes were snapped by MRO's High-Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRise) color camera.

While sand dunes of many shapes and sizes are common on Mars. The MRO captured "dunes that are almost perfectly circular, which is unusual," wrote planetary geologist Alfred McEwen for a HiRise picture-of-the-day feature.

While being circular, "they are still slightly asymmetrical" and have "steep slip faces on the south ends," McEwen wrote.

He explained that this indicates that "sand generally moves to the south, but the winds may be variable".