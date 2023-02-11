Turkey Earthquake: NASA satellites helping in rescue operations

"NASA's hearts and minds are with those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"NASA is our eyes in the sky, and our teams of experts are working hard to provide valuable information from our Earth-observing fleet to first responders on the ground," he added.

One of NASA's key capabilities is expertise with synthetic aperture radar or SAR.

Viewing Earth in all weather conditions, day or night, SAR is used to measure how the ground moves and built landscape changes after this type of event.

"We don't know everyone who is using this information or how, but we are fortunate to have heard back from a few groups. For instance, the World Central Kitchen - which is providing food to those who've been displaced - have let us know they make use of it," said Lori Schultz, NASA's disaster coordinator for this earthquake.

In addition to assessing damage, NASA scientists use space- and ground-based observations to improve the agency's ability to understand related events that cascade from the original natural disaster.

While not in use yet, NASA scientists are hoping to add a new tool to assess the aftermath of the quake.

The Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, or EMIT, the instrument was launched to the International Space Station in July 2022.