NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits in future

The moonsuits will be white like they were during NASA's Apollo program more than a half-century ago, according to the company. That's so they can reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.

The suits will provide greater flexibility and more protection from the moon's harsh environment, and will come in a wider range of sizes, according to the Houston-based company.

NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to provide the outfits for the first moon landing in more than 50 years. The space agency is targeting late 2025 at the earliest to land two astronauts on the moon's south pole.