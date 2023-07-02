Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

An international group of more than 350 scientists has found new evidence of high-energy neutrino -- tiny and ghostlike astronomical messengers -- emission from the Milky Way galaxy.

The findings, published in the journal Science, indicate that the Milky Way produces far fewer neutrinos than the average distant galaxies.

“Seeing our galaxy with neutrinos is something that we dreamed of, but which seemed out of reach for our project for many years to come,” said Chad Finley, Associate Professor at Stockholm University in Sweden.

“What made this result possible today is the revolution in Machine Learning, allowing us to explore much deeper into our data than before,” Finley added.

The high-energy neutrinos, with energies millions to billions of times higher than those produced by the fusion reactions that power stars, were detected by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a gigaton detector operating at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

The immense observatory detects the subtle signs of high-energy neutrinos from space by using 5,000 networked sensors buried deep within a cubic kilometer of clear, pristine Antarctic ice.