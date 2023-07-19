Can’t confirm or deny whether object on Australian shores is part of PSLV: ISRO

Speculation is rife amongst the space sector officials and enthusiasts as to whether the huge metallic object that washed ashore in Australia was part of India’s PSLV rocket that went up long back.

The ISRO official added that the Australian Space Agency has approached the Indian space agency in this regard.

“We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information,” the Australian Space Agency tweeted.

“As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object. If the community spots any further suspected debris they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency via space.monitoring@space.gov.au,” the Australian space agency added.