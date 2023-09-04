ESA Astronaut to Study How Light & Sleep Affect the Body's Rhythm in Space

To better understand, SAGA Space Architects from Copenhagen, Denmark, created a lamp designed to support the circadian rhythm of astronauts in space. The lamp, installed by Mogensen inside his crew cabin, was previously tested on a two-month expedition to Greenland, and showed that the light was important to keep a regular schedule and help orient them in

time.

The lamp is synchronised to Mogensen's sleep schedule and changes lighting throughout the day. In the evening, when Mogensen goes to sleep, the light will glow in red to simulate a calming sunset.

In the morning, when he wakes up, the light will turn blue, evoking the colours of a morning sky. The colours of the light have been carefully selected to mimic the natural light of day, which astronauts do not experience while on the ISS, the ESA said.

Another experiment by researchers from Aarhus University, Denmark will measure Mogensen’s electroencephalogram (EEG) of the brain.

Similar to in-ear headphones, the small in-ear measuring device that Mogensen will wear while sleeping will allow researchers to analyse his brain activity throughout the night to help understand the quality of his sleep.

Many astronauts have difficulty adjusting to sleeping in space. Instead of lying down, astronauts float in a sleeping bag strapped to the wall of their sleeping quarters.

The usual way of measuring EEG is with a helmet-style measurement device, which can often be discomforting due to the size and many wires. The in-ear devices are less invasive and easier to put in before going to bed.