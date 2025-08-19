PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After His Historic Space Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on 18 August 2025, a day after his return to India from his historic space visit to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla, who became the second Indian to travel to space, flew as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He spent 20 days in space, including 18 days aboard the ISS, conducting over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions.

At his residence, PM Modi welcomed Shukla with a warm hug. The astronaut presented him with the mission patch and the Indian tricolour that he carried to space. This same flag was seen behind him during his ISS interaction with the Prime Minister on June 29.

Shukla wore an ISRO astronaut jacket during the meeting. The two discussed his space experiences, the Gaganyaan mission, and the future of India’s space programme.

The astronaut highlighted challenges in space. “Food is a big challenge. Space is limited. Cargo is expensive. We try to pack maximum calories in minimum space,” he told the PM. He also shared how he grew moong and fenugreek seeds on the ISS. “These seeds are very easy to grow. Just a small dish with water, and in 8 days they had sprouted,” he said.

PM Modi asked about the “homework” he had assigned earlier. Shukla smiled and said, “Very good progress, sir. This mission is not the end, it’s only the beginning.” The astronaut recalled how colleagues teased him when the PM gave him “homework.” But he said it was important and helped him succeed.