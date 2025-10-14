When Pizza Hut Turned ‘Where There Is Life, There Is Pizza’ Into a Reality by Delivering Pizza to Space Back in 2001

The Russian space agency Roscosmos was given the task of resupplying resources at the International Space Station (ISS), which was a usual routine for them. But the delivery of a pizza from Pizza Hut made the routine far from usual.

This marketing idea emerged from the placing of the American food chain’s logo on a Proton rocket in 2000. The company made history by becoming the first food chain firm to place its logo on the world's largest Proton rocket. The rocket was headed for the International Space Station (ISS).

This move by the restaurant chain cost the company millions of dollars. This strategy of the space ad campaign was part of a $500 million plan which aimed to modernize and improve its restaurants worldwide over five years.

Randy Gier, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut at the time, stated that the company is widely known and recognized for quality, innovation, and category leadership. “Having recorded numerous ‘firsts’ on Earth, we also wanted to make history by becoming the first company in the world to deliver pizza to space,” said Gier.

The pizza which was delivered to outer space had the classic crispy crust, sauce, cheese, and salami. They opted out of pepperoni because it could not make it through after the final stages of testing. The pizza was approximately six inches wide and was made to fit in the oven of the International Space Station.

Before greenlighting the pizza, which was going to make history, it was thoroughly tested under strict conditions to ensure that it stayed fresh after exiting Earth’s atmosphere.

It was heavily seasoned with spices and salt because of microgravity—a condition where objects seem to be weightless. Randy Gier explained that they are determined to provide their customers with what they want and deliver their pizza literally to anywhere in the world, or even space.