Gurinder leading Indian men's hockey in Hockey 5s tournament at Switzerland

Gurinder Singh will lead while Sumit will be his deputy in the nine-member Indian men's hockey side, which will compete in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 5-6.

India will play Malaysia, Pakistan, and Poland and hosts Switzerland in the tournament.

The team is a mix of players from the Olympic bronze medal-winning squad as well as the FIH Junior World Cup held last year.

This includes goalkeeper Pawan, defenders Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, and Gurinder Singh. Midfielders Sumit and Rabichandra Singh have been called up along with forwards Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, and Gursahibjit Singh.

Among the nine-member squad, Pawan, Sanjay, and Rabichandra were also part of the silver medal-winning Indian team at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 where the Hockey 5s format was played. They were also part of the Junior Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year, while Sumit and Dilpreet Singh were part of the Olympic bronze medal-winning squad.

Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, and Sudeep Chirmako have been named standbys for the tournament.