T20 World Cup: Pakistan crushes Netherlands by six wickets, secures first win

Pakistan logged their first points in the ICC T20 World Cup, crushing the Netherlands by six wickets with more than six overs to spare in their Super 12 Group 2 match at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Riding on a superb bowling performance, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91/9 and then knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets to earn their first victory in the T20 World Cup.

Chasing the total down, opener Mohammad Rizwan set the tone early with a superb shot down the ground. It wasn't such good luck for his partner and skipper Babar Azam, as he was run out for four. It is the first time in his T20I career that Babar has been dismissed three times in a row for a score of under 10, according to ICC.

Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman then strung together 37 runs off 31 deliveries which helped Pakistan ace the small chase. Fakhar's knock of 20 came to an end with Scott Edwards taking a fine diving catch behind the stumps off the bowling of Brandon Glover.

Rizwan continued to guide Pakistan towards the target but missed out on his half-century by one run, with Paul van Meekeren getting his prized scalp.