T20 World Cup: England beats New Zealand by 20 runs

England rode on the fifties from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, and a superb bowling effort by Sam Curran to register a clinical 20-run win over New Zealand in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Gabba here on Tuesday.

With this win, England has now displaced Australia from the second position in Group 1 on account of better NRR. New Zealand, however, is still sitting at the top of the group as their NRR of +2.233 is far superior to that of England and Australia.

Buttler made a cautious start to his innings, going at just about a run-a-ball for the first half, with Hales going on the charge from the other end. The England openers built a stand of 81 runs, with Hales doing the bulk of the scoring. The partnership came to an end when Hales got stumped by Devon Conway off Mitchell Santner's bowling for a well-made 52 from 40 deliveries.