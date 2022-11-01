RTI reveals Delhi Government's lavish expenditures- 101 crores donated to Waqf Board

As per the reply to the RTI filed by Ajay Bose, the Delhi government granted-

Rs. 1,25,00,000 in F.Y. 2015-16

Rs. 1,37,00,000 in F.Y. 2016-17

Rs. 5,00,00,000 in F.Y. 2017-18

Rs. 8,85,69,000 in F.Y. 2018-19

Rs. 22,72,50,000 in F.Y. 2019-20

Rs. (NIL) in 2020-21

Rs. 62,57,50,000 in F.Y. 2021-22

Between F.Y. (2015-16) to F.Y. (2018-19), the grant to the Waqf Board saw an increase of Rs. 7,60,69,000; 600%.

However, the real jump was seen in the next fiscal year; from Rs. 8,85,69,000 in F.Y. (2018-19) to Rs. 22,72,50,000 in F.Y. (2019-20); an increase of Rs. 13,86,81,000.

The fact, that the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections took place in February 2020 (within the same fiscal), is bound to create controversy.

Furthermore, F.Y. (2020-21) saw the outbreak of Covid-19, causing widespread economic disruption, which translates into the sudden halt in government grants to the Waqf Board.

However, in the next fiscal (2021-22) itself, the amount rose to Rs. 62,57,50,000; an increase of Rs. 39,85,00,000.

This humongous rise in grants to a religious body, right after the deadly second wave, is another issue that rival parties can use to gherao AAP government.