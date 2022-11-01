RTI reveals Delhi Government's lavish expenditures- 101 crores donated to Waqf Board

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Ganesh-Lakshmi' remarks, 'Aam Aadmi Party' government has landed itself in another controversy.
An RTI filed by activist Ajay Bose has revealed that the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government granted the Waqf Board a lavish sum of 101 crores between 2015 and 2022.
As per the reply to the RTI filed by Ajay Bose, the Delhi government granted-
Rs. 1,25,00,000 in F.Y. 2015-16
Rs. 1,37,00,000 in F.Y. 2016-17
Rs. 5,00,00,000 in F.Y. 2017-18
Rs. 8,85,69,000 in F.Y. 2018-19
Rs. 22,72,50,000 in F.Y. 2019-20
Rs. (NIL) in 2020-21
Rs. 62,57,50,000 in F.Y. 2021-22
Between F.Y. (2015-16) to F.Y. (2018-19), the grant to the Waqf Board saw an increase of Rs. 7,60,69,000; 600%.
However, the real jump was seen in the next fiscal year; from Rs. 8,85,69,000 in F.Y. (2018-19) to Rs. 22,72,50,000 in F.Y. (2019-20); an increase of Rs. 13,86,81,000.
The fact, that the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections took place in February 2020 (within the same fiscal), is bound to create controversy.
Furthermore, F.Y. (2020-21) saw the outbreak of Covid-19, causing widespread economic disruption, which translates into the sudden halt in government grants to the Waqf Board.
However, in the next fiscal (2021-22) itself, the amount rose to Rs. 62,57,50,000; an increase of Rs. 39,85,00,000.
This humongous rise in grants to a religious body, right after the deadly second wave, is another issue that rival parties can use to gherao AAP government.
Another bead on a 'string' of controversies
This is not the first time that the AAP government has found itself mired in controversy.
Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew flak for his peculiar suggestion to print images of 'Ganesh' and 'Lakshmi' on Indian currency notes to revive the economy.
On the other hand, Dy. CM Manish Sisodia is facing grave allegations of liquor scam. Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain is already in prison for money laundering accusations.
(KB)