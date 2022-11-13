T20 World Cup: England thrashes Pakistan by 5 wickets, Ben Stokes steals the show





Chasing 138, England lost Alex Hales in the opening over, as Shaheen Shah Afridi got one to shape back in and take out the middle stump. He and Naseem Shah tried to find some swing, but Jos Buttler hit three boundaries off fuller balls to keep the scoreboard ticking for England.



Phil Salt survived an lbw and flicked Haris Rauf for four, but struggled to time the ball well. Two balls later, Rauf had the last laugh as Salt was cramped on the pull and gave a simple catch to mid-wicket.



Naseem then beat Buttler five times in the fifth over, though he conceded five wides and was scooped by the right-hander for a six over fine leg. But in the sixth over, Rauf found just a little bit of nip away and found the outside edge of Buttler caught behind by the keeper.



Stokes and Harry Brook did the rebuilding job for England with a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. The duo relied on strike rotation while hitting boundaries in between -- Brook flicked past mid-on off Rauf while Stokes under-edged a reverse sweep off Shadab and drove Mohammad Wasim Jr. through extra cover.



But Brook struggled badly for timing and holed out to wide long-off off Shadab in the 13th over. In the next over, Stokes escaped a run-out when a direct hit from mid-on missed the stumps by a whisker.



As Shaheen left the field after bowling just one ball due to knee issues, Stokes took advantage of it by hitting a four wide of cover and lofted just over long-off for six off part-time offie Iftikhar Ahmed.



Moeen Ali continued the tempo by taking back-to-back fours off Wasim Jr. on the first two balls of the 17th over -- a smack over the cover was followed by a pull through the gap at square leg. Ali then ended the over with a top-edge on a hard swipe over the keeper's head.