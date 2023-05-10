KL Rahul's right leg surgery ended successfully

India opener KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh, the right-handed batter confirmed on Tuesday.�



Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, who has been ruled out�from rest of the IPL and the WTC final with a thigh injury, took to social media to give an update about his surgery.



"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful," his Instagram post read.



A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!, it added.