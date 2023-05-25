IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have a very balanced side due to match winners, says Aaron Finch

The stage is set for the highly-anticipated Qualifier 2 in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after Mumbai Indians booked the seat with a comprehensive 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator at Chennai on Wednesday.



Mumbai, the five-time IPL champions, will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The winner of the match will set up a summit clash with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.



Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch believes the Hardik Pandya-led side is balanced due to many match-winners in their line-up. "GT are a strong team to beat because they have a world-class bowler in Rashid Khan. They have a good captain in Hardik Pandya, who's shown a lot of maturity. Thirdly, their fast bowling attack is also balanced," he was quoted as saying by Star Sports.



Though Gujarat lost to Chennai in Qualifier 1, they will be arriving to play the second Qualifier in the comfort of their home ground. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the presence of senior pacer Mohammed Shami, also the leading wicket-taker in the competition makes things tough for opponents.