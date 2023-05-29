IPL : Which team will take the trophy home?

The weather in Ahmedabad was clear in past few days but, yesterday due to heavy rains the IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujrat Titans (GT) got delayed by one day. Earlier, the match was going to take place on 29th may but now it will take place today i.e, 30th May Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium.
There was ray of hope around 9:00 pm IST , when the rain completely stopped, the empires were out to check the conditions and the players were started warming up again. But, Even before the announcement of toss the rain started again and continued till midnight.
Today there is weather forecasting of thunderstorm around 5pm IST , expected to last an hour. No possibility of rain.
The restrictions regarding the cutoff time on Reserve Day are the same as they were on Sunday. Starting at 9:35 PM IST, the number of overs will start to be cut down, with a five-over match still being possible as late as 12:06 AM IST. A Super Over, for which the outfield and pitch must be ready no later than 1.20 AM IST, will be the final opportunity to settle the dispute.
The team that placed better on the points table at the conclusion of the 70-match league phase will be crowned with victory if the match is not feasible on the Reserve Day as well. This indicates that Gujarat Titans, who finished first overall after playing the required 14 games, will win the IPL Final Trophy leaving behind the second Runner up CSK.