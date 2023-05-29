IPL : Which team will take the trophy home?

The weather in Ahmedabad was clear in past few days but, yesterday due to heavy rains the IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujrat Titans (GT) got delayed by one day. Earlier, the match was going to take place on 29th may but now it will take place today i.e, 30th May Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium.

There was ray of hope around 9:00 pm IST , when the rain completely stopped, the empires were out to check the conditions and the players were started warming up again. But, Even before the announcement of toss the rain started again and continued till midnight.

Today there is weather forecasting of thunderstorm around 5pm IST , expected to last an hour. No possibility of rain.