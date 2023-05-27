IPL : Jio Cinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers

JioCinema set a new World Record as 2.57 cr concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.



Gill's knock and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's late flurry rocketed the platform past the World Record equalled by JioCinema in the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night and first set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.



JioCinema's IPL 2023 presentation has continuously set new benchmarks and shattered records almost every week through the season, evidence of cricket fans' preference.



On April 17, 2.4 cr viewers came together to watch MS Dhoni's CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 cr, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.