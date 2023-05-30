Jadeja hits four in last ball, secured CSK 1st position in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians both now have the same number of IPL championships after to a four from Ravindra Jadeja on the final ball. Sai Sudharsan scored 96 runs off just 47 balls to help Gujarat Titans to a score of 214/4. The 23-year-old Chennai native made the most of the final few overs by slamming eight fours and six sixes in his innings.

On a day when his talented opening partner Shubman Gill was held to a score of 39 off 20, Wriddhiman Saha hit 54 off 39. The GT innings only experienced a few light drizzles, which didn't lead to any kind of interruptions.

However, with heavy rain pouring down on the stadium, play was eventually stopped after the third ball of the first over of the CSK innings. Even though the actual downpour didn't stay long, the damp outfield—in particular, a poor practise pitch near the edge of the square—led to the worst holdup. In the end, the game was cut down to 15 overs, and CSK's target was increased to 171.