Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

India's 16-year-old compound archer Aditi Gopichand Swami made history by smashing the under-18 world record on debut and qualified for the next round in top position in the third stage of the Archery World Cup here.



The Indian prodigy topped the compound women's field on Wednesday with 711 points in the 72-arrow 50-metre qualification, ahead of compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam and home favourite Sara Lopez, the youngster finishing with a perfect 60.



Debutant Aditi Swami beat the previous best of 705 in the U-18 section, set in May this year by Liko Arreola, who was also making her debut for the US senior team, finishing ninth (698).



"I feel amazing and I am very happy," the Indian teenager was quoted as saying by World Archery in a report on its website.