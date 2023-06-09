There was more pace in the wicket on Day 2: Md Siraj

The seamer also described Aussie batsman Travis Head's batting as "extraordinary".



Siraj revealed the plan was to bowl short to Head, who scored a century (163).

"But it didn't work on the first day. Chances were created; four or five times (mis-hits), the ball fell in gaps off my bowling alone," Siraj said.



On the Indian innings, Steve Smith, who nailed his third Test hundred at The Oval, said the Australian bowlers put the balls "in the right areas, bowling 5.5 to 7-metre lengths, attacking the top of the stumps. There's natural variation there (in the pitch)".