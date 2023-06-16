Asian Games: India to take part in four events as Hearthstone dropped from the programme

Moreover, India will have no representative in sports disciplines Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version as they are banned in India while the title Dream Three Kingdoms 2 is not available in the country.



India won a bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games played in Indonesia, with Tirth Mishra finishing third in Hearthstone, the category now removed from the programme.



Expressing his thoughts on the official introduction of Esports titles and competition mechanism at the 19th Asian Games, Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "The days we once dreamt of for Indian Esports are now finally here. The range of titles at the Asian Games will not only showcase the diversity of Esports but will also display different aspects of skill, strategy, and teamwork from the athletes to offer an all-round experience for the viewers."



"Esports taking centre stage at the Asian Games is the dawn of a new era for competitive gaming and we urge the entire country to witness it. Our talented athletes are fully prepared to triumph in this life-changing championship, turning their dreams into reality," he was quoted as saying in a release. (IANS/NS)